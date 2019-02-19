Kovalchuk scored his 13th goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 defeat against the Capitals.

Kovalchuk has four goals and two assists in nine games in February. Over that span, he's fired 29 shots on goal and skated to an even plus-minus rating. He's not the consistent 40-goal scorer he was early in his career, but he can still help owners in deeper formats make a playoff push.