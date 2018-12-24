Kovalchuk set up an Alex Iafallo goal in the second period during a 4-3 win over Vegas on Sunday in overtime.

Kovalchuk hasn't set the world on fire in his return to the NHL, but he's been a decent player and one of the few legitimate options the Kings have had on offense. His value could rise if he looks like his pre-KHL self now that he's back from his ankle injury, but at the moment, he's only worth starting in deeper leagues.