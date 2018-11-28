Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Ice time sinking
Kovalchuk only skated for 9:05 in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Kovalchuk started the season on the top line, but he's dropped all the way to the fourth line under the direction of Willie Desjardins, who has replaced John Stevens as the head coach after Stevens was shown the door in early November. The line demotion naturally has caused fantasy owners abound to sour on Kovalchuk, but he's still holding a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, with six of his 14 points taking place on the man advantage through 24 games.
