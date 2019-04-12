Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: In need of
Kovalchuk is expected to discuss his role for 2019-20 with Kings GM Rob Blake in the near future, with his defensive performance likely to be addressed.
Kovalchuk was never expected to be great on defense, but a minus-26 wasn't what he or the Kings had in mind, as that was his worst plus-minus finish in his NHL career. His season went south after the Kings fired John Stevens, and it's a concern as to how much he'll play in 2019-20, as it's unclear whether the Kings' new coach will be in the mold of Stevens or Willie Desjardins, with whom Kovalchuk clashed all year. What is clear is that he'll almost surely be with the Kings for the next two seasons; after paying his signing bonus in July, they'll only owe him $5 million total until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. In the right system, Kovalchuk is a great bounce-back candidate, but if he doesn't play within the team's system, he won't be of much use to fantasy owners.
