According to coach Todd McLellan, Kovalchuk "tweaked something" during Wednesday's practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It doesn't sound like the veteran forward is dealing with anything serious, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss Thursday's preseason matchup with Vegas. Either way, at this point there's no reason to believe that Kovalchuk's in any danger of missing the Kings' regular-season opener against the Oilers on Oct. 5.