Kovalchuk scored a power-play goal and added four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kovalchuk capped a span of three goals in 8:42 during the second period for the Kings, capitalizing on Flames' defenseman Travis Hamonic being in the sin bin for roughing. The Russian winger has three goals and seven points through eight games this year. It's unlikely he sustains the high-scoring pace, but the 36-year-old could be in line for a bounce-back campaign.