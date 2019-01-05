Kovalchuk is slated to rejoin the top line alongside Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown on Saturday against the Sharks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Saturday marks the first time since the first six games of the season that Kovalchuk will work with Kopitar. The veteran winger tallied six points over that span, but he's managed just 13 in the other 26 games he's played in this season. The two will look to rekindle the early season magic Saturday, though it's unclear if this will be a permanent move