Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Nabs man-advantage assist in debut
Kovalchuk registered a secondary power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-3 split-squad home loss to the Coyotes. He recorded 22:48 of ice time in his Kings debut.
As a clear indication of how eager the Kings were to see Kovalchuk in action, he received more ice time than any other forward involved in this matchup. As expected, Kovalchuk was stationed on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, though it's not clear whether Brown or Alex Iafallo will skate with the 6-foot-3, 230-pound power forward from Russia during the regular season.
