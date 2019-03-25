Kovalchuk (coach's decision) isn't with the team on a three-game Western Canada road trip that begins Monday in Calgary, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Kovalchuk is staying behind to work with skill and development staff, as he would be unable to do so on the road trip due to a lack of practice days. Assuming he doesn't join the team Tuesday in Edmonton or Thursday in Vancouver, Kovalchuk's next chance to suit up should come in Saturday's home tilt against the Blackhawks.