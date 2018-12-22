Kovalchuk (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. According to Kings coach Willie Desjardins in a report by Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times, the power forward will not face a minutes restriction against the Sharks on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Kovalchuk received the green light from the bench boss to return for this game, which will be the 4,000th regular-season contest for the Kings in the history of the franchise. While it's great that Kovalchuk isn't expected to confined by a minutes cap, that doesn't change the fact that Los Angeles ranks dead last in scoring at 2.23 goals per game.