Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially out Friday
Kovalchuk (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kovalchuk's responsibilities have dropped since being placed in a bottom-six role and suffering an 11-game pointless streak. He'll watch this one from the press box and look to get healthy for Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes.
