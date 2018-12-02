Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially ruled out
Kovalchuk (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kovalchuk missed Sunday's morning skate and will sit out for his second consecutive game. It's unclear when the 35-year-old will be available agian, but Nate Thompson will slot into the bottom six for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...