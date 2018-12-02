Kovalchuk underwent an ankle procedure and will be sidelined about four weeks, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

According to Dillman, the procedure was to remove an inflamed bursa from Kovalchuk's ankle. Before suffering this infection, Kovalchuk was in a major slump, recording 11 straight pointless outings. Kovalchuk will aim for a return Dec. 31 against Colorado, and a move to injured reserve is likely.