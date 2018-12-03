Kovalchuk (ankle) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Kovalchuk is slated to miss the next four weeks due to his ankle injury, which likely factored in the team's decision to Brendan Leipsic off waivers. The Russian winger's return from the KHL has been less than stellar, as he has tallied 14 points in 25 outings on the Western Conference's worst team (a 10-16-1 record for 21 points).