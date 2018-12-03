Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Placed on injured reserve
Kovalchuk (ankle) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Kovalchuk is slated to miss the next four weeks due to his ankle injury, which likely factored in the team's decision to Brendan Leipsic off waivers. The Russian winger's return from the KHL has been less than stellar, as he has tallied 14 points in 25 outings on the Western Conference's worst team (a 10-16-1 record for 21 points).
More News
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Out four weeks after procedure•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially ruled out•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Absent from morning skate•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Will be treated for infection•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Officially out Friday•
-
Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...