Kovalchuk scored one goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Kovalchuk streaked toward the net and deflected a Drew Doughty pass behind Connor Hellebuyck for the first score of the night. He also logged a monstrous 23:03 of ice time, proving that the faster NHL game was no problem. The 35-year-old now has one goal and two helpers in three games for the Kings, and fantasy owners should be delighted that the slight risk they took on Kovalchuk is paying off early.