Kovalchuk notched two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 35-year-old has turned back the clock over the last month, racking up three goals and eight points in his last 10 games. Kovalchuk may not be able to continue that hot streak for much longer at this stage of his career, but with 10 goals and 25 points through 42 games on the season he's shown that he still has something left in the tank after his long stint in the KHL.