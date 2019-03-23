Kovalchuk has publicly voiced frustration about interim Kings coach Willie Desjardins keeping him out of the lineup for two of the past three games as a healthy scratch, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Getting relegated to the press box is discouraging in its own right, but Dillman writes that Kovalchuk was especially fired up about the Kings using an extra defenseman rather than another forward with the Russian scratched against the Sharks on Thursday. "It's horrible," Kovalchuk said. "That's the worst. But (coach Willie Desjardins) didn't play young guys. He plays 7 D. That's his new strategy." The 35-year-old has posted 14 goals, 17 assists and a minus-26 rating through 60 games -- his first NHL campaign since a final go-around with the Devils in 2012-13 (and following five years in the KHL). But alas, this may be a blessing in disguise, as Kovalchuk noted he'll "find a way to get through it" and certainly seems motivated to prove to the coaching staff that he still has gas in the tank.