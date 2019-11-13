Kovalchuk will have an opportunity to return to the Kings' lineup after being a healthy scratch against Minnesota on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kovalchuk has played like someone who deserves to be a healthy scratch, given that he's failing to produce much of any value to the Kings or his fantasy owners. If and when he returns to the Los Angeles lineup, be sure to temper the expectations, as he's managed just nine points in 17 games.