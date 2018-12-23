Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Returns from IR with bang
Kovalchuk scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Sharks.
After missing 10 games with an ankle injury, Kovalchuk seemed determined to make up for the lost time -- his first goal, a power-play marker, opened the scoring inside the first five minutes of the first period. The veteran winger now has seven goals and 16 points through 26 games in his return to the NHL, and his consistent time with the man advantage gives him a solid fantasy floor despite the fact that he sees less overall ice time at even strength.
