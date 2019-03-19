Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Returns to lineup
Kovalchuk (coach's decision) will play in Monday's game against Winnipeg, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Scoreless in his last five outings, Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch during Saturday's loss to the Panthers. In his first NHL season since the 2012-13 campaign, the 35-year-old has just 14 goals in 59 games this year.
