Kovalchuk (coach's decision) will play in Monday's game against Winnipeg, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Scoreless in his last five outings, Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch during Saturday's loss to the Panthers. In his first NHL season since the 2012-13 campaign, the 35-year-old has just 14 goals in 59 games this year.

