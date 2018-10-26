Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scoreless in third straight game
Kovalchuk again failed to find the scoresheet Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota.
Kovalchuk is still topping 18 minutes a night of ice time and hasn't skated fewer than 20 shifts in a game, so he still has John Stevens' trust. But unless your league doesn't count plus-minus, it can't be ignored that he's been a minus in six straight games with a minus-9 in that stretch, and he isn't scoring to make up for that long-time deficiency in his game. The points should come for him, but make sure you're balancing out his flaws if you're going to leave him in your lineup while the Kings try to get back on track.
