Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Kovalchuk (coach's decision) wasn't present for warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It appears that Kovalchuk will be a healthy scratch, with coach Willie Desjardins noting Friday that he wants to shake things up and find more playing time for Jonny Bordzinski. It's been a tough debut season for Kovalchuk, as he's stacked only 14 goals and 16 assists against a minus-25 rating over 59 games.
