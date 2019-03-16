Kovalchuk (coach's decision) wasn't present for warmups ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It appears that Kovalchuk will be a healthy scratch, with coach Willie Desjardins noting Friday that he wants to shake things up and find more playing time for Jonny Bordzinski. It's been a tough debut season for Kovalchuk, as he's stacked only 14 goals and 16 assists against a minus-25 rating over 59 games.