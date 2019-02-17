Kovalchuk found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kovalchuk scored a power-play goal to knot the score at 1 in the middle of the second period, but two late goals by the Bruins left the hosts empty-handed in the end. Kovalchuk had gone scoreless in his four previous outings. With 27 points in 48 games, the Russian winger's return to North America has been far short of triumphant.