Kovalchuk (undisclosed) will play in Monday's preseason contest versus the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kovalchuk fell short of expectations last season, and he was even benched at times due to his troubling defensive play. He finished the campaign with 34 points -- nine on the power play -- in 64 games. The 36-year-old winger will look to reignite the flame this season, although there's no real reason for optimism that he'll look like his old self. Nevertheless, Kovalchuk will likely man the team's power play, which can't get much worst than last year's unit (15.4 percent).