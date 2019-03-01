Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Surprise scratch
Kovalchuk won't play Thursday against the Stars due to an upper-body injury.
This news comes as a surprise, as there was no indication that Kovalchuk was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. The veteran forward is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against Chicago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...