Kovalchuk scored on both of his shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kovalchuk ended the year with 16 goals and 34 points in 64 appearances after a five-year hiatus in the KHL. He also had a minus-26 rating, matching his worst campaign in that category. Kovalchuk turns 36 years old on April 15, and it's questionable if he will have much of a fantasy impact outside of deeper formats in 2019-20.