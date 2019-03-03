Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Triumphant return
Kovalchuk earned a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Blackhawks.
The distinguished scoring winger returned from an upper-body injury, helping the Kings play spoiler against a team that had long odds of extending its season even before LA doubled up on Chicago's score in this home contest. Kovalchuk has five goals and eight points through 14 games since the beginning of February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...