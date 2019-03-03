Kovalchuk earned a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Blackhawks.

The distinguished scoring winger returned from an upper-body injury, helping the Kings play spoiler against a team that had long odds of extending its season even before LA doubled up on Chicago's score in this home contest. Kovalchuk has five goals and eight points through 14 games since the beginning of February.

