Kovalchuk isn't expected to play in Friday's game versus the Flames due to an ankle injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Kovalchuk's ice time has been slipping lately with two of the last three games below 10 minutes. His production has been brutal as well, with zero points and a minus-7 rating in the last 11 games. The final verdict on his availability will be known when warmups commence at 8:30 ET.