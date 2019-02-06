Kovalchuk scored in his return to New Jersey, helping his current squad earn a 5-1 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

The return to the NHL hasn't been what anyone was hoping for from Kovalchuk, but he's stepped up in 2019, scoring nine points in 13 games since the calendar turned. This could be a boon for his owners, as his production is sure to increase his trade value. That could land Kovalchuk in a much better situation than what he has with the Kings, who are going nowhere this season and planning for the future, a future that likely does not involve the 35-year-old.