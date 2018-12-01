Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Will be treated for infection
Kings coach Willie Desjardins announced that Kovalchuk (ankle) is dealing with an infection, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. "It's something that flared up, and it's hard to say how long that will take," Desjardins said.
Kovalchuk did not play Friday night against the Flames, and now the team is traveling back home to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Hurricanes. The celebrated power forward will be reevaluated soon enough.
