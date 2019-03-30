Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk: Won't play Saturday
Kovalchuck (coach's decision) won't suit up in Saturday's home contest against the Blackhawks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kovalchuck hasn't suited up in game action since March 18, and his absence will continue until his coach feel he's ready. The Russian could make his return to the lineup "soon" per Rosen, but his return remains to be seen. The 35-year-old likely won't have a huge fantasy impact the rest of the season once he returns, as he has 31 points in 60 games this campaign.
