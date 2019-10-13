Kings' Jack Campbell: Adventures in goaltending in third

Campbell made 28 saves in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Saturday.

So, there was this really queasy moment in the third where Campbell allowed three straight goals in just over 10 minutes, including two in 34 seconds. That took a 4-1 game to a 4-4 tie and things looked like they were getting out of hand. But he tightened things up and his teammates got the win. We're watching Campbell closely this season. The Kings will struggle and he could become trade bait if he performs well -- they'll need to leverage strong performances into valuable assets. So, Campbell's fantasy value could take a spike in midseason.