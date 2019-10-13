Kings' Jack Campbell: Adventures in goaltending in third
Campbell made 28 saves in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Saturday.
So, there was this really queasy moment in the third where Campbell allowed three straight goals in just over 10 minutes, including two in 34 seconds. That took a 4-1 game to a 4-4 tie and things looked like they were getting out of hand. But he tightened things up and his teammates got the win. We're watching Campbell closely this season. The Kings will struggle and he could become trade bait if he performs well -- they'll need to leverage strong performances into valuable assets. So, Campbell's fantasy value could take a spike in midseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.