Kings' Jack Campbell: Allows four in loss
Campbell saved 26 of 30 shots Thursday, and it added up to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia.
Campbell has performed admirably at times for the Kings, but he's not able to save them from their struggles at this point in his career. He's failed to deliver a .900 save percentage in each of his last two starts, and it seems there's only so much he can do to stem the tide against the Kings' opponents. It might be best to look elsewhere for goaltending help, as Los Angeles seems to be in a funk that's going to make it hard for Campbell to post quality numbers.
