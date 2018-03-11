Kings' Jack Campbell: Allows three goals in relief Saturday

Campbell stopped 11 of 14 shots after replacing Jonathan Quick to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

His second appearance of the season didn't go quite as smoothly as his first. Campbell hasn't been seeing much work behind Quick since Darcy Kuemper got dealt to Arizona, and this performance isn't going to encourage coach John Stevens to turn to the 26-year-old more often.

