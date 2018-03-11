Kings' Jack Campbell: Allows three goals in relief Saturday
Campbell stopped 11 of 14 shots after replacing Jonathan Quick to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.
His second appearance of the season didn't go quite as smoothly as his first. Campbell hasn't been seeing much work behind Quick since Darcy Kuemper got dealt to Arizona, and this performance isn't going to encourage coach John Stevens to turn to the 26-year-old more often.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Stuns expansion club with 41-save win•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Set for season debut•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up to big stage•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Heads back to AHL Ontario•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up from minors•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...