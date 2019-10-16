Kings' Jack Campbell: Another solid performance

Campbell allowed only one goal on 22 shots but still came up with the loss in a 2-0 defeat versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

In arguably his best of three appearances this year, Campbell took a hard-luck loss because the Kings failed to generate any offense. He's allowed eight goals in those three games, putting Jonathan Quick's starter status on the hot seat just two weeks into the season.

