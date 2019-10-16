Kings' Jack Campbell: Another solid performance
Campbell allowed only one goal on 22 shots but still came up with the loss in a 2-0 defeat versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
In arguably his best of three appearances this year, Campbell took a hard-luck loss because the Kings failed to generate any offense. He's allowed eight goals in those three games, putting Jonathan Quick's starter status on the hot seat just two weeks into the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.