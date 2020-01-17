Campbell stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

The Panthers raced out to a 4-0 lead and withstood the Kings' comeback attempt, handing Campbell a second consecutive loss. Campbell was certainly more at fault for this defeat than the previous one, which saw him yield only one goal on 29 shots in a tough-luck loss to Carolina. With Campbell and Jonathan Quick battling for playing time, there's not much fantasy value to be found in the Kings' crease given each goaltender's issues with both volume and effectiveness.