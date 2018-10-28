Kings' Jack Campbell: Between pipes for Sunday's game

Campbell will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Rangers, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Campbell will field shots from a Rangers club that ranks 27th in the league at 2.40 goals per game. Of course, the Kings are dead last in that category (1.8), so this figures to be a low-scoring affair. Campbell has gone 2-4-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .917 save percentage over seven games this season.