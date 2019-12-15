Campbell will guard the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Red Wings, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

This will be Campbell's first time in the blue paint since Dec. 7 and just his fifth start in the last month. His play has been flaky, posting a .900 save percentage and 1-3-0 record over his last four starts. However, a matchup against the Red Wings is a solid opportunity to get back on track, as Detroit ranks 31st with just 2.18 goals per game.