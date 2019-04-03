Kings' Jack Campbell: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Campbell will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Campbell will start his third straight game as the Kings are trying to the 27-year-old some crease time in the final stretch. He's had an excellent season as a backup to Jonathan Quick with a .927 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA, although the lack of offensive support gave him a 9-13-1 record. The Coyotes still have legitimate playoff hope, but they've lost six of the last eight games and averaged 1.63 goals in that span.
