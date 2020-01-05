Kings' Jack Campbell: Busy in loss
Campbell turned aside 34 of 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.
Campbell was busier than his Predators counterpart, Pekka Rinne, and it showed as Campbell ended up with a loss. The 27-year-old American dropped to 6-7-2 with a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 15 starts this season. Campbell should get another chance to start in the near future -- the Kings play a back-to-back versus the Stars on Wednesday and in Vegas on Thursday.
