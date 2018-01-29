Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up from AHL Ontario
Campbell was recalled from the AHL's Reign on Monday.
Jonathan Quick is injured, leaving the Kings in need of a netminder. While Darcy Kuemper (2.07 GAA, .934 save percentage) will shoulder the load with Quick out, Campbell will be around in case Los Angeles needs to call upon him.
