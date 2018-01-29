Play

Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up from minors

Campbell was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.

Jonathan Quick is injured, leaving the Kings in need of a netminder. While Darcy Kuemper (2.07 GAA, .934 save percentage) will shoulder the load with Quick out, Campbell will be around in case Los Angeles needs to call upon him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories