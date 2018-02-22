Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up to big stage

Campbell was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings traded backup netminder Darcy Kuemper to the Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forward Tobias Rieder and another goalie, Scott Wedgewood. We presume that Campbell will only be with the parent club as long as it takes Wedgewood to get settled into his new digs. Despite the fact that the Stars originally took Campbell 11th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, he's only appeared in two NHL games and is shaping up to be a career AHLer.