Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up to big stage
Campbell was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Kings traded backup netminder Darcy Kuemper to the Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forward Tobias Rieder and another goalie, Scott Wedgewood. We presume that Campbell will only be with the parent club as long as it takes Wedgewood to get settled into his new digs. Despite the fact that the Stars originally took Campbell 11th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, he's only appeared in two NHL games and is shaping up to be a career AHLer.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Heads back to AHL Ontario•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up from minors•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Heads to big club on emergency basis•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Signs two-year extension•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Placed on waivers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...