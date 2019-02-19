Kings' Jack Campbell: Can't stop Caps
Campbell surrendered three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.
As many goalies do, Campbell will be having nightmares over giving up a pair of goals to Alex Ovechkin. Campbell's record fell to 7-11-0 with a 2.28 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Jonathan Quick (illness) served as the backup in this contest, and will likely draw the start against the Predators on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...