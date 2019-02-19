Kings' Jack Campbell: Can't stop Caps

Campbell surrendered three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.

As many goalies do, Campbell will be having nightmares over giving up a pair of goals to Alex Ovechkin. Campbell's record fell to 7-11-0 with a 2.28 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Jonathan Quick (illness) served as the backup in this contest, and will likely draw the start against the Predators on Thursday.