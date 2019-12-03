Campbell gave up three goals on 19 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Campbell was unable to put up a second straight good game, falling victim to the Ducks' fourth line throughout the contest. The 27-year-old fell to 4-5-1 with a 2.88 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Jonathan Quick will likely take a turn in the crease Wednesday versus the Capitals.