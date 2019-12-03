Kings' Jack Campbell: Can't stop Quack attack
Campbell gave up three goals on 19 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Campbell was unable to put up a second straight good game, falling victim to the Ducks' fourth line throughout the contest. The 27-year-old fell to 4-5-1 with a 2.88 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Jonathan Quick will likely take a turn in the crease Wednesday versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.