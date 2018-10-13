Kings' Jack Campbell: Chased by Senators

Campbell stopped just 7 of 11 shots in 30 minutes of action, being lifted for Peter Budaj in a 5-1 loss to Ottawa.

Well, that didn't go well. After a dynamite performance in Montreal, Campbell wasn't the same player in an ugly performance in Canada's capital. This wasn't the kind of game Campbell needed going into Toronto, and it might be wise to look elsewhere for goaltending help when he faces the Leafs on Monday.