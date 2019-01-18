Kings' Jack Campbell: Defeats ex-team

Campbell made 29 stops on 30 shots Thursday, lifting his team to a 2-1 win over Dallas.

There had to be a massive sigh of relief from Campbell after snapping a four-game losing streak in which he never gave up more than two goals. Campbell has now held opponents to a single goal in five of his past seven starts and has emerged as an excellent streaming option in daily leagues when Jonathan Quick doesn't play. As good as he's been lately, Quick is still Los Angeles' No. 1, so Campbell only has real value if you're trying to set up for the future through a keeper system.