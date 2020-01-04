Play

Campbell will start between the pipes Saturday when the Kings host the Predators, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Campbell evened up his record with a victory over the Sharks in his last start, though he carries just a 2.84 GAA into the contest. The backup netminder faces a tough test Saturday versus a Predators team averaging 3.61 goals per game (second in NHL) on the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories