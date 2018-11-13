Kings' Jack Campbell: Designated for IR

Campbell (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell will require 4-to-6 weeks to recover from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Peter Budaj and Cal Peterson are the de facto goalies in Los Angeles with Jonathan Quick (knee) on injured reserve as well, so you may see a fair share of fantasy owners exploiting matchups that involve the Kings' organizational depth goalies.

