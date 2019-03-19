Kings' Jack Campbell: Downed by Jets

Campbell leaked three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Campbell hasn't picked up a win since Feb 5. against New Jersey, going 0-4-1 in seven appearances (five starts) since. Campbell's record for the year dropped to 7-13-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Expect Jonathan Quick to reclaim the crease versus San Jose on Thursday.